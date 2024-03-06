Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

VGI stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 51.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

