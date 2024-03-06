Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
VGI stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
