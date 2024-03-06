Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Tenere Capital LLC

Tenere Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Visa comprises 5.0% of Tenere Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 2,712.4% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 24.4% during the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 26,298 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,311 shares of company stock worth $19,333,129 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.11. 2,500,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,341,083. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $286.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

