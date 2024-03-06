Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 9,929,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 4,876,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Volcon Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $130,515.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.87.

Get Volcon alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Volcon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLCN. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Volcon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Volcon in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Volcon in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Volcon during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Volcon by 135.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.