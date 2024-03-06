VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.99

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.99 and last traded at $76.87, with a volume of 94345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in VSE by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in VSE by 6.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in VSE by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in VSE by 4.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

