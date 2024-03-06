VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.81

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 321855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTEX. Morgan Stanley upgraded VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on VTEX from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VTEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

VTEX Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -126.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.07 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that VTEX will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Stories

