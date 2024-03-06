Vulcan Forged PYR Hits One Day Trading Volume of $26.40 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $8.56 or 0.00012976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 14% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $240.40 million and approximately $26.40 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00016386 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00023793 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,003.28 or 1.00109806 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.71 or 0.00151237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 7.59456715 USD and is down -5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $24,768,878.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

