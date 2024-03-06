Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AvidXchange (AVDX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ: AVDX) recently:

2/29/2024 – AvidXchange had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – AvidXchange had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – AvidXchange had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – AvidXchange had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – AvidXchange had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVDX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,445. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.05. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $32,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,139,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,092,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 22,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $269,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,184.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $32,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,092,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,696,191 shares of company stock worth $35,097,764 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDX. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 68.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 9,734,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,042,000 after buying an additional 3,947,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after buying an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after buying an additional 2,160,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 417.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after buying an additional 1,870,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 64.5% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,755,000 after buying an additional 1,768,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

