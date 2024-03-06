Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.24

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $4.64. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 123,361 shares trading hands.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 32.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,816 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

