WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Shares Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.96 and last traded at $27.98. Approximately 17,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 7,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a market cap of $53.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 38,925 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NTSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Emerging market equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSE was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

