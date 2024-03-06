WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.28

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.28 and last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 66168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 446,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

