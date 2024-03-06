WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.72

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.72 and last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 57702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.71.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. The company has a market cap of $909.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

