Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,629,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 206,112 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Workday were worth $564,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.93. 2,527,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,430. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.06 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,077 shares of company stock worth $106,854,095 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

