Worldwide Webb Acquisition (NASDAQ:WWAC) Shares Up 0.4%

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.46. 2,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 240,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Trading Down 3.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54.

Institutional Trading of Worldwide Webb Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Kim LLC bought a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 2.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Company Profile

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

