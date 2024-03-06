Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

WOR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE WOR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.06. 221,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Worthington Enterprises has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $67.23. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.00.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 242,833 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,934,000 after acquiring an additional 125,592 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 67,348.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after acquiring an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

