Wrapped TRON Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $12.09 billion and approximately $1.90 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,923,957,667 coins and its circulating supply is 87,923,948,565 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,932,704,367.71391 with 87,932,672,890.60136 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.13705295 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $3,035,113.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

