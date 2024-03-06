X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 126,122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 64,979 shares.The stock last traded at $20.81 and had previously closed at $20.83.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. The company has a market cap of $614.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Get X-trackers International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAUZ. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,017,000.

About X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.