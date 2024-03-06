X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Shares Up 0.5%

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.72. 10,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 20,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 89.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 708,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after buying an additional 335,514 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity.

