Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Free Report) were up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 337,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 709,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Xebec Adsorption Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

