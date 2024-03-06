Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.84

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 145512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.5 %

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.29 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 235.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,901,000 after purchasing an additional 426,724 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,137,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,067,000 after purchasing an additional 278,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,441,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,055,000 after purchasing an additional 729,550 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

