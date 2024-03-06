XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.77

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.77 and traded as high as $25.91. XOMA shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 18,882 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get XOMA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOMA

XOMA Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOMA

The company has a market cap of $287.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in XOMA by 9,318.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in XOMA during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in XOMA by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in XOMA by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.