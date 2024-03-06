Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading Up 6.1%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.44. Approximately 72,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 665,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on XMTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Xometry alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Xometry

Xometry Trading Up 7.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $804.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $32,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,044 shares of company stock worth $755,064. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 183,696 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 725,280 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.