XRUN One Day Volume Reaches $1,219.00 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XRUN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $100.12 million and approximately $1,219.00 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

