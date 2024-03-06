XYO (XYO) Hits Market Capitalization of $154.13 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, XYO has traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market cap of $154.13 million and $7.11 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

