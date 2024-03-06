Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.45. Approximately 287,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 454,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YMAB shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 8.1 %

Insider Activity at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

The firm has a market capitalization of $787.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Biotech Aps Wg purchased 102,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $721,069.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,552,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,973.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,347.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

