Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Stock Price Up 15.9%

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Yduqs Participações Trading Up 15.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.

About Yduqs Participações

(Get Free Report)

YDUQS Participaçoes SA is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of institutions in the fields of higher education, professional education and other fields related to education. It operates through the following segments: In-class Courses, Distance Learning, and Estácio. It offers programs such as masters, doctoral, and extension courses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yduqs Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yduqs Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.