Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.040-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.0 million-$96.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.8 million. Yext also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.300-0.310 EPS.
Yext Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. 1,373,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,977. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. Yext has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $739.46 million, a PE ratio of -63.89 and a beta of 1.27.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
