Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.040-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.0 million-$96.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.8 million. Yext also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.300-0.310 EPS.

Yext Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. 1,373,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,977. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. Yext has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $739.46 million, a PE ratio of -63.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Yext by 311.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Yext by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 397,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Yext by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Yext by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Yext by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

