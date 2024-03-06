Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 14,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 93,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Yunji Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Yunji

About Yunji

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Yunji by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 815,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 596,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Yunji by 47.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 63,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Yunji in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Featured Articles

