Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 14,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 93,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
Yunji Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75.
Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter.
About Yunji
Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.
