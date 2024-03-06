ZCL Composites (TSE:ZCL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ZCL Composites Inc. (TSE:ZCL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.00. ZCL Composites shares last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 53,615 shares trading hands.
ZCL Composites Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$305.61 million and a P/E ratio of 23.92.
ZCL Composites Company Profile
ZCL Composites Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) underground storage tanks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also manufactures and distributes liquid storage systems, including fiberglass storage tanks and related products and accessories; and produces and sells in-situ fiberglass tank and tank lining systems, and three dimensional glass fabric materials.
