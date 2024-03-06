Zelira Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Trading Down 12.2%

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 1,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Zelira Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia and the United States. The company offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Australia, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

