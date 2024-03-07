1,000 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Bought by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 792.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE:DCI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.46. 185,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,387. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,472.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,472.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,804.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,107 shares of company stock worth $1,801,701. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

