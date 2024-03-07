12,043 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Acquired by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Studio Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.76. The company had a trading volume of 21,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,303. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $99.69 and a 1-year high of $127.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

