124,554 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Bought by American Trust

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 124,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,000. American Trust owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,778,000 after buying an additional 1,052,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,444,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,478,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 46,261.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,463,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,721 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,424,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.24. 593,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,545. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

