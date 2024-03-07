1,441,373 Shares in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,441,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 2.62% of Eagle Point Credit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of ECC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 317,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,458. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $554.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 84.05%. The firm had revenue of $39.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.67%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.38%.

About Eagle Point Credit

(Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.