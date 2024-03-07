2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 54.94% and a negative net margin of 216.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

2seventy bio Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ TSVT opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. 2seventy bio has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink raised 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $130,229.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $130,229.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $99,122.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,435.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,305 shares of company stock valued at $523,183. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in 2seventy bio by 754.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About 2seventy bio

(Get Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.