400 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Acquired by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,317. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.11 and a 1 year high of $106.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

