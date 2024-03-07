48,954 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,747. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

