A. Randall Thoman Sells 2,500 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $159,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,083.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BYD traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $63.91. The company had a trading volume of 832,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 512,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,222 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

