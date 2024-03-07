A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi Sells 60,606 Shares

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $804,241.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,451.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,679 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $113,347.74.

On Friday, February 2nd, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 28,957 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $382,521.97.

On Monday, January 29th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,498 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $291,942.84.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,809 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $123,590.27.

Shares of ATEN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.45. 763,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.10. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price objective on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

