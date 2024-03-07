AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,780,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,301,738. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.66. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $318.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

