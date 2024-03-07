Achain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $262,226.09 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $262,226.09 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Achain has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001751 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001620 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

