Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Insider Sells $580,410.00 in Stock

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $580,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,340.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Acushnet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOLF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.29. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $70.10.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.16 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth $16,261,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 419,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after buying an additional 301,569 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,889,000 after buying an additional 279,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 970,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,414,000 after buying an additional 278,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Acushnet by 719.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after buying an additional 185,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

