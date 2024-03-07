ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Sells $187,101.10 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Waterman sold 10,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $187,101.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,301.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Waterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Michael Waterman sold 4,919 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $66,603.26.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 943,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,330. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $19.06.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,445,000 after buying an additional 1,010,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 9.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,763,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,236 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in ACV Auctions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,829,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,385,000 after purchasing an additional 594,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,009,000 after purchasing an additional 770,630 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 4,360.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,121,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

