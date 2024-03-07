Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 56,298 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.1% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $42,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average is $80.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

