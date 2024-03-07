Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 768,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,841 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 2.1% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $82,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Blackstone by 7.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 1.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 159,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after buying an additional 59,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,442. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.63.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

