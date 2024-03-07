Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$82.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AFN. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$80.89.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AFN

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

About Ag Growth International

AFN stock traded up C$3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$64.10. 100,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,003. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$47.07 and a 52-week high of C$64.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.81.

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.