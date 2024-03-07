Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Increased to C$72.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AFN. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$80.89.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFN

Ag Growth International Price Performance

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International stock traded up C$3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$64.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,003. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$47.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -88.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.34.

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.