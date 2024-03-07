Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Trading Up 2.3%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.76. 10,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 24,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.
