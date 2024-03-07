Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Up 6.1%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.09 and last traded at $31.82. Approximately 496,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,274,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 29.27 and a quick ratio of 29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of -0.37.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $257,588.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,569.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $257,588.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,998 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,569.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $732,726.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,717 shares of company stock worth $3,803,897. 9.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.