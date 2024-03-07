Algorand Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $268.84 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00064654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00022168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008034 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009155 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,059,925,371 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.