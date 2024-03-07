Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

AS stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Amer Sports has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AS. Citigroup began coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Amer Sports from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.